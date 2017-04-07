Leeds Fans Will Expect Three Points, Let’s Silence Them – Preston Boss Simon Grayson

Follow @insidefutbol





Preston North End boss Simon Grayson has insisted that his side will try to silence the home crowd when they take on Leeds United at Elland Road on Saturday.



The Whites, who have lost back-to-back fixtures against Reading and Brentford, with both being away fixtures, have been in fine form at Elland Road in the present campaign.











Leeds have managed to win just one of their last five league outings and are currently fifth in the Championship table with 69 points from 40 games.



On the other hand, Preston presently find themselves seventh in the standings with 61 points, with the Lilywhites having beaten Bristol City 5-0 on Tuesday.





And Grayson, who managed Leeds between 2008 and 2012, explained that his side will look to silence the home fans at Elland Road as he feels Preston have it in them to bag the full three points against the Yorkshire giants.

“The fixture is special to me, to go back there, but this was always going to be a key game”, he was quoted as saying by the club’s official site.



“April was always going to be like that and so far we have had some tough games, got some good results, but the next four are big games in the calendar.



“We will go to Leeds and try and build off Tuesday night’s result and try and get the three points, to try and get closer to the playoffs.



“We got there in good spirits. We are not over complacent; we are determined to go there and try and get a result and ultimately see where it takes us after that.



“This is a great stage for players. At Leeds, Huddersfield and Newcastle there will be big crowds and that’s what the Championship is about now.



“Leeds have had some really strong form at home this year; there will be 30,000 expected – they will be expecting three points, but we will go there and try and silence the crowd, try to put a bit of pressure on them and try and build on the results we have had.



“There is no reason we can’t go there and get three points and keep building the momentum we have got.”



Preston are unbeaten in their last five Championship games, winning two of those.

