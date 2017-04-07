Leeds Have Got Strength In Depth But We’re Confident – Simon Grayson

Follow @insidefutbol





Preston North End manager Simon Grayson has praised his Leeds United counterpart Garry Monk and feels that the Whites boast a strong squad, ahead of his side’s trip to Elland Road on Saturday.



Monk, who took charge of Leeds last summer, has managed to make his mark at the Yorkshire club.











Leeds are putting in a serious promotion push in the present campaign and currently find themselves in fifth spot in the Championship with 69 points from 40 games.



While Leeds striker Chris Wood has scored 24 league goals this season and is currently the division’s top goalscorer, the Yorkshire giants also have the third-best defensive record in the Championship.





And Grayson, who feels Monk has done a tremendous job both on and off the pitch at Leeds, went on to laud the Whites’ squad strength.

“Garry has done a really good job on and off the pitch”, he was quoted as saying by Preston’s official site.



“He has managed the off the pitch stuff really well and on the pitch they have had a great season.



“They are desperate to get back into the Premier League and if pre-season you had said they would be in the top six I am sure they would have taken that.



“They have Chris Wood, who is the top scorer in the division; defensively they have been very strong, but the opposition will be looking at us and thinking ‘Preston have got this, that and the other and we have to combat what they do’.



“They have some strength in depth.



“They have lost Liam Cooper, but they welcomed [Pontus] Jansson back on Tuesday night and they left out Charlie Taylor, which shows what they have got, but is all about 11 versus 11 and we have to try and silence the crowd, make it difficult for them."



Grayson went on to add that he thinks Leeds will be under added pressure at the weekend, owing to the club being in a playoff spot.



“At this stage of the season there is a lot of pressure on the teams in the playoffs because of the carrot that is being dangled in front of everybody and no more so in the Championship, where there is the opportunity to get into the Premier League”, he continued.



“We will go there in good spirits.



“We won’t be over complacent, but we will be confident, try and put on a good performance and try and get three points.”

