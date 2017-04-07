Leeds Players Must Stand Up And Be Counted Now – Whites Legend

Follow @insidefutbol





Eddie Gray has urged the Leeds United players to show some character and resolve in the final stretch of the season as they try to book a place in the promotion playoff spots.



Back-to-back defeats to Reading and Brentford have dented the confidence of the Leeds side, who until recently looked like a shoe in to be in the Championship’s top six this season.











While they still have a five-point cushion over sides outside the top six, Leeds are going into Saturday's game against Preston at Elland Road under some pressure to get a result in front of their home fans.



With six games left in the season, Gray feels this is the time where the players need to show character as these are the kind of situations everyone wants to be in when they are playing football.





And the Leeds legend feels three more wins this season will certainly guarantee the Whites a top six finish.

The former midfielder explained on LUTV: “This is where you have to stand up and be counted.



“You are playing football to put yourself in these sorts of positions.



"That’s what you are playing for, so you have to approach the game in the manner that you are going to win the game.



“If we win three out of the six games, they are not going to catch us and hopefully we are going to do that.”

