Leeds United Can Rise To Challenge And Be Brave, Ex-Whites Boss Feels

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Leeds United head coach Neil Redfearn is confident that the Whites will rise to the challenge and end the season positively.



While Leeds are still fifth in the league table, their confidence has taken a battering after two defeats on the bounce to Reading and Brentford and the squad are under pressure to get back to winning ways soon.











Going into the last six games of the campaign, the Yorkshire giants are feeling the heat of the promotion chase and Redfearn believes it is that time of the season where the players need to show that they are brave enough to handle such pressure.



The former Whites boss has conceded the Leeds are not going to win every game but he is confident that Garry Monk’s men have it in them to rise to the occasion and be counted when required.





Redfearn explained on Radio Yorkshire: “It’s about dealing with the situation at the time on the day.

“And being brave enough to do what they do well, they have done it all season.



“They are not going to win every game, that’s a fact and it’s how they react now but they have proved that when it matters on the big occasions, they can rise to it.



“So I am still confident that they will do well.”



Leeds will be looking to get back on track when they host Preston North End at Elland Road on Saturday.

