XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

07/04/2017 - 21:49 BST

Leeds United Can Rise To Challenge And Be Brave, Ex-Whites Boss Feels

 




Former Leeds United head coach Neil Redfearn is confident that the Whites will rise to the challenge and end the season positively.

While Leeds are still fifth in the league table, their confidence has taken a battering after two defeats on the bounce to Reading and Brentford and the squad are under pressure to get back to winning ways soon.




Going into the last six games of the campaign, the Yorkshire giants are feeling the heat of the promotion chase and Redfearn believes it is that time of the season where the players need to show that they are brave enough to handle such pressure.

The former Whites boss has conceded the Leeds are not going to win every game but he is confident that Garry Monk’s men have it in them to rise to the occasion and be counted when required.
 


Redfearn explained on Radio Yorkshire: “It’s about dealing with the situation at the time on the day.  

“And being brave enough to do what they do well, they have done it all season.

“They are not going to win every game, that’s a fact and it’s how they react now but they have proved that when it matters on the big occasions, they can rise to it.

“So I am still confident that they will do well.”

Leeds will be looking to get back on track when they host Preston North End at Elland Road on Saturday.
 