Leeds United Can’t Afford To Be Frightened of Failure Argues Ex-Whites Boss

Follow @insidefutbol





Neil Redfearn has urged the Leeds United players to go into each game with a positive frame of mind and not worry too much about results in and around them.



Currently fifth in the league table, Leeds’ lead over the sides outside the top six has been cut down to five points after they suffered two defeats on the bounce to Reading and Brentford.











Garry Monk’s men are facing the heat going into the last six games of the season and are under pressure to get a result at Elland Road on Saturday when Preston North End come visiting west Yorkshire.



Redfearn admits that Leeds are in a fight for a top six finish at the moment as some of the teams are perfectly capable of catching them in the final stretch of the campaign.





However, he stressed that Leeds can’t afford to feel worried or frightened and shrink under the pressure and must go into each game in a positive frame of mind in order to achieve their goals this season.

Redfearn said on Radio Yorkshire: “I don’t think it’s the case of being worried.



“They are still in a fight as these sides are capable of getting results in and around them and there are enough games left for them to be caught.



“But they have got to keep doing what they have been doing and it’s not the case of being worried about the opposition.



“If you are frightened that something’s going to happen, it will happen so, for Leeds it’s a case of being confident of going into every game knowing that they can win every game.



“I think if they can take that attitude, they will be fine.”

