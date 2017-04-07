XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

07/04/2017 - 10:41 BST

Leeds United Should Be In Premier League, Preston Star Admits

 




Preston North End winger Aiden McGeady has dubbed Leeds United a “sleeping giant” and says he feels the Whites should be in the Premier League, ahead of his side’s trip to Elland Road on Saturday.

The Yorkshire giants, who have been out of the top flight picture since being relegated from the Premier League at the end of the 2003/04 campaign, are putting in a serious promotion push this term after years of underachieving.




Despite losing back-to-back games against Reading and Brentford, Leeds still find themselves in the playoff spots, with just six regular Championship games remaining in the season.

Garry Monk’s team are fifth in the table with 69 points from 40 games, three places and eight points ahead of Preston, who themselves have an outside chance of finishing in the playoffs.
 


And McGeady, who admitted that his side are due to play a “lot of big games” in the coming weeks, starting with Leeds, feels the Elland Road outfit are a massive club.

"There are a lot of big games coming up, a lot of big games”, he was quoted as saying by Preston’s official site.

“Leeds first and obviously they are a massive club.

“They've had a really good season, they are a sleeping giant really because they probably should be in the Premier League and they've obviously been a very successful club in the past.

“We have a lot of big games away, and we have Norwich at home in there as well who are obviously another big club so the season is finishing well for us and we have some big games to look forward to."

Leeds beat Preston 4-1 in the corresponding fixture at Deepdale on Boxing Day.
 