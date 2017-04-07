Manchester United Ramp Up Pressure On Chelsea Target As Jorge Mendes Looks To Complete Sign-up

Follow @insidefutbol





Portuguese super agent Jorge Mendes is plotting to sign up Andrea Belotti as one of his clients in a move that could open the door to a switch to Manchester United.



Mendes, who has developed a good working relationship with Manchester United over the years, is also Jose Mourinho's agent and the duo are known to be close friends too.











With players such as Cristiano Ronaldo and David de Gea on his client list, the Portuguese is looking to add one more potential super star in Belotti before the summer transfer window.



And according to Italian daily La Stampa, it could pave the way for Belotti to move to Manchester United in the summer as Mourinho firms up his interest in the Italy international.





It has been claimed that Mourinho is keen on Belotti and is increasing the pressure to take him to Old Trafford.

Chelsea are also interested in the player and if Belotti eventually decides to leave Torino in the summer, the Blues could also provide stiff competition to Manchester United for his signature.



However, Torino are expected to further strengthen their resolve to keep Belotti and have made it clear that they won’t allow him to leave the club for a side outside Italy for anything less than his €100m release clause.



The forward has netted 23 goals in Serie A this season and has a contract until 2021 with Torino.

