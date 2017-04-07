XRegister
06 October 2016

07/04/2017 - 21:41 BST

Mauricio Pochettino Delighted To Welcome Back Harry Kane For Watford Game

 




Tottenham Hotspur boss Mauricio Pochettino has revealed that striker Harry Kane has returned to training following his ankle injury and will be available for selection against Watford this weekend.

The England striker has been out of action since 11th March after picking up the injury in Spurs' FA Cup win against Millwall.




Kane picked up a similar injury earlier this season against Sunderland and missed a chunk of games.

Despite two injuries though, Kane has taken part in 29 matches overall, in which he has scored 24 goals, including 19 in the league.
 


"It's very good news Harry will be involved again and he's trained well in the last few days", Pochettino told reporters earlier today.  

"I haven't decided yet if he'll be in the starting 11 or on the bench but the good thing is that he's back.

"Harry has fought a lot to get back as soon as possible, like another player would when he's suffered an injury, they always want to be back as soon as possible."

The Argentine manager also took time to add that goalkeeper Michel Vorm, who picked up an injury in the Swansea game, will be assessed along with Victor Wanyama, while full-back Danny Rose continues with his rehab and is expected to return at the end of the month.

Long-term injury absentees Erik Lamela and Harry Winks are the other players missing out.
 