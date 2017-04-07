Now It’s About How Mentally Tough Leeds United Are Believes Former White

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Leeds United star David Prutton feels that the Whites' mental strength will be key at the business end of the season.



With just six games left in the regular campaign, Leeds sit in fifth spot in the Championship standings and on the brink of booking a playoff spot which seemed a long way off when the first ball of the season was kicked.











Garry Monk's side have lost their last two games and will step out at Elland Road on Saturday against Preston North End aiming to stop a wobble setting in and giving succour to their playoff rivals.



Prutton feels that so late in the season and with so much football in the players' legs, the promotion push becomes just as much about mental strength.





" The biggest trick at this stage is to make sure you don’t overcomplicate things. Preparation is vital, but when everything’s on the line, all players want is a clear and simple message", he wrote in the Yorkshire Evening Post.