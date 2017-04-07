XRegister
06 October 2016

07/04/2017 - 21:25 BST

Pedro Caixinha Keen For Whole Rangers Team To Defend Against Aberdeen

 




Rangers boss Pedro Caixinha is keen for his team to defend as a unit when they don't have possession against Aberdeen this weekend.

The Gers are preparing for a tough visit to Pittodrie this Sunday as they hope to narrow down the gap between themselves and Derek McInnes's team in second spot in the league table.




The in-form Dons are expected to pose a tough challenge, looking to stretch their winning run to five league games, and in the process tighten their grip on second spot.

To add to Rangers's problems, the visiting side will have a limited amount of time to recover after Wednesday's 0-0 draw against Kilmarnock and the manager insists that defence will be crucial, not only from the back four, but from the full team.
 


“I always used to say that defend when you don’t have the ball, so it’s not only the back four or even the goalkeeper, it’s all the team", the manager said at a pre-match press conference.  

“And that’s for example what we tried to do in the shadow situation today, because you know the players are still recovering.

“They played on Wednesday night but we use the time to recover to give some ideas on the moments we need to defend special players and special zones we need to defend.

“It’s not only about having the idea to defend, but how to recover the ball and after that how we can explore some spaces.

“So that was for today, tomorrow we go for the opposite side, how to attack and how to avoid counters from the opponent.”

Aberdeen edged out Rangers 2-1 on the Gers' last visit to Pittodrie in September.
 