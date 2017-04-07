Preston’s Own Playoff Ambitions Mean It’ll Be Tough For Leeds Feels Whites Legend

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United legend Eddie Gray is expecting Preston North End to put up a tough fight against the Whites at Elland Road as Simon Grayson’s side still have a chance to sneak into the top six this season.



Garry Monk’s team are under pressure to get back to winning ways at home on Saturday after losing two games on the trot against Reading and Brentford, which has dented their confidence.











While still in the box seat to finish in the top six, their lead over the teams outside the top six has been curtailed to just five points with six games left in the season and Gray admits that Leeds need to take care of their own business first before thinking about other results.



And the Leeds legend believes Preston will be another tough nut to crack for them as Grayson’s side have been in good form recently and they still have an outside chance of finishing in the promotion playoff spots.





The former White told LUTV: “We have still go to do the business ourselves, starting with the game against Preston.

“It will be a tough match as they will be looking at it from the point of view of that if we can win our six matches, we can probably scrape through in the top six.



“They are coming here on the back of a resounding victory against a side at the bottom of the table but regardless of who you are playing against in this league, you have got to go out and do the job.



“They have done that the other night.”

