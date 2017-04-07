Rangers Boss Pedro Caixinha Can’t Wait For Aberdeen Trip

Follow @insidefutbol





Rangers boss Pedro Caixinha has insisted that he is relishing the prospect of visiting a hostile Pittodrie Stadium on Sunday.



The Gers are expected to be confronted with a hostile atmosphere when they visit Aberdeen this weekend in order to take on the team placed second in the league table.











With the difference between the two sides increasing, a win will be absolutely crucial for the visitors if they are to entertain any thoughts of replacing Aberdeen to end the season as runners-up behind the already crowned champions Celtic.



However, the newly appointed manager insists that he relishes such situations and in spite of having been warned about a hostile atmosphere, he will be looking to go there with the right kind of approach and come away with all three points.





“Everybody says that we are going to hell and I like those hostile scenarios”, Caixinha told his club's official website ahead of the trip.

“So we need to be clever of course, we need to have the right attitude, the right approach and grow with that hostile environment.



"It’s a game that we must win if we want to finish second, definitely, and I think the players need to see this game and all the games until the end like challenges.



“It’s important to see things like this, that’s the way I see life.



“If I didn’t see this chance to be here as Rangers manager as a challenge, maybe I would be in Qatar enjoying my wages.



“So I came here for the challenge and I want the players to have that feeling as well, because representing Rangers is about being challenged all day long, day by day.



“So this is the first challenge we want to face and the challenge is about seeing where we can reach in these last seven games, just thinking about ourselves.”



The Portuguese manager has a record of one win and two draws so far in charge of Rangers.

