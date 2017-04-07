Rangers Star Says Youngsters Can Hold Heads High After Kilmarnock Draw

Follow @insidefutbol





Rangers defender Danny Wilson has hailed Gers youngsters David Bates and Myles Beerman for their performance against Kilmarnock on Wednesday night.



The Gers were without the services of both Clint Hill and Lee Wallace in defence after the duo were injured in the match against Motherwell last weekend.











And in their absence, manager Pedro Caixinha fell back upon the academy to help him out on Wednesday night against Kilmarnock at Rugby Park.



20-year-old centre-half Bates and 18-year-old full-back Beerman didn't disappointment as they managed to help Rangers record a clean sheet by keeping Kille strikers Kris Boyd and Conor Sammon at bay.





Having shared the pitch with the duo while playing for the Under-20s post his recovery from injury, Wilson insists that he is well aware of the ability that Bates and Beerman possess and the way they performed against Kilmarnock, in spite of the result not being what was desired, they can hold their heads up high.

“I thought they both handled themselves really well, much like I expected", Wilson told his club's official website.



"I’ve played a couple of 20s games this year when I have come back from injuries and they have both been in the team, so I knew what we were going to get from them.



“Obviously it’s a different environment for them going into the first team but they both stood up to it well and they can hold their heads high.”

