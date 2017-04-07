Roma Are Ahead – Agent Makes Shock Admission On Race For Chelsea and Spurs Target

Follow @insidefutbol





Franck Kessie's agent has revealed that Roma currently lead the chase for his client, something which may cause Premier League clubs to step up their efforts to sign the midfielder.



The Ivorian was the subject of strong interest from Premier League sides in the winter transfer window with claims that Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur failed with bids for the Atalanta man.











Roma are working to make sure that Kessie stays in Italy next season and the midfielder's agent has admtted that due to the legwork the Giallorossi have put in, they are at present in pole position.



"Roma are ahead for Kessie", agent George Atangana told Zona 11.





"But we have not yet closed [a deal] because there are other top clubs that are interested and keep calling", he added.