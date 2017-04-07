Roma Are Ahead – Agent Makes Shock Admission On Race For Chelsea and Spurs Target

Franck Kessie's agent has revealed that Roma currently lead the chase for his client, something which may cause Premier League clubs to step up their efforts to sign the midfielder.
The Ivorian was the subject of strong interest from Premier League sides in the winter transfer window with claims that Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur failed with bids for the Atalanta man.
Roma are working to make sure that Kessie stays in Italy next season and the midfielder's agent has admtted that due to the legwork the Giallorossi have put in, they are at present in pole position.
"Roma are ahead for Kessie", agent George Atangana told Zona 11.
"But we have not yet closed [a deal] because there are other top clubs that are interested and keep calling", he added.
Kessie has not let speculation over his future get the better of him and has scored seven goals in 25 appearances in all competitions for Atalanta in the current campaign.
Atalanta have the 20-year-old locked down on a contract which runs until the summer of 2021, meaning they are expected to drive a hard bargain when it comes to selling.
And Kessie is a big factor in Atalanta sitting fifth in Serie A at present, underlining his value to the club.