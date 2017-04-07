Sadio Mane Out For Season, Philippe Coutinho Ill – Jurgen Klopp With Liverpool Update

Follow @insidefutbol





Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has revealed that Sadio Mane will undergo knee surgery and will be out of action for the rest of the season.



The Senegalese has been a huge influence on the Liverpool side this season and his absence was felt when the Reds went through a torrid run of form in January, while the forward was involved in the African Cup of Nations.











Liverpool are involved in a stiff fight to finish in the top four going into last seven games of the season but they will be without their talismanic forward, who suffered a knee injury last weekend against Everton.



And Klopp conceded that Mane will have to go under the knife and will be out for the rest of the campaign.





Probed about the forward's injury, the Liverpool manager said in a press conference earlier today: “Sadio pretty sure will need surgery and it’s clear his season is over.

“I thought he was lucky that more didn’t happen but it’s pretty much impossible that he will play this season.”



Klopp also revealed that Adam Lallana and Jordan Henderson are yet to return to training and Philippe Coutinho is also a major doubt for tomorrow’s visit to Stoke as he has missed training due to illness.



“[Lallana is] much better but he is still not in training; Hendo is also on a good way but don’t know when he will be part of training.



“Phil is still ill, he was not in Melwood yesterday and not here today.



“Don’t know what will happen but it will be really close.”

