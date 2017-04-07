Stoke City “Horrible” To Play – Liverpool Legend Urges Mental Strength

Follow @insidefutbol





Liverpool legend Mark Lawrenson has urged the Reds to be mentally strong when they play Stoke City away on Saturday.



The Reds, who have often struggled against less fancied opponents this season, drew 2-2 with 13th-placed Bournemouth on Wednesday at Anfield.











Although Jurgen Klopp’s side presently find themselves third in the Premier League table with 60 points from 31 matches in their bid for a top four spot, the teams around the Merseyside giants have games in hand.



On the other hand, Stoke have struggled in recent weeks, with Mark Hughes’ team losing their last three league outings.





However, Lawrenson, who thinks the Potters are still a horrible team to play against, underlined the importance of Liverpool being mentally strong at the bet365 Stadium.

“The thing with Stoke is they have lost the last three”, the former defender explained on LFC TV.



“They are horrible to play against at the best of times.



“We have just got to go and attack them to be quite honest with you.



“The confidence isn’t great, but we also have to be strong.



“We talk about being mentally weak, when we go to places like Stoke, we have got to be mentally strong because they have some [physically] big players playing for them.



“They are bit more refined [under Hughes], but they are still very difficult to play against.”



Liverpool, who are desperate to finish in the top four in order to qualify to the Champions League next season, thrashed Stoke 4-1 in the corresponding fixture at Anfield in December.

