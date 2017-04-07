XRegister
X
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

07/04/2017 - 11:47 BST

We Just Can’t Replace Sadio Mane – Liverpool Legend Bemoans Injury Blow

 




Liverpool legend Mark Lawrenson is of the opinion that Sadio Mane is the only irreplaceable player in the Reds squad.

The forward, who has been in great form since joining Liverpool from Southampton last summer, picked up a knee injury during his side’s 3-1 win over Everton last weekend, with Jurgen Klopp later admitting that the Senegalese might be out for the rest of the season.




Mane has thus far scored 13 times and set up eight goals in 29 appearances in all competitions in the present campaign and his absence will be a huge blow to Liverpool’s chances of a top four finish this season.

The Merseyside giants struggled for consistency when Mane went to represent his country in the Africa Cup of Nations in January.
 


And Lawrenson believes every player other than Mane in the present Liverpool crop can be replaced, including Philippe Coutinho and Roberto Firmino.

“I think when he went to the Africa Cup of Nations, we couldn’t replace Mane”, Lawrenson said on LFC TV.

“I think we can replace the others. Nearly every single one of them, including Coutinho and Firmino.

“But I don’t think we can replace Mane.

“We haven’t got anyone else like him.”

Mane, who is contracted with Liverpool until 2021, has 43 caps and 12 goals for Senegal to his name.
 