XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

07/04/2017 - 11:42 BST

Yes, I’m Planning Pre-Season – Arsenal Boss Arsene Wenger

 




Arsene Wenger has indicated that he is already planning for the future at Arsenal, but has refused to confirm whether he is going to sign a new contract in the coming days.

Wenger’s current deal with the club expires at the end of the season and there has been growing discontent amongst the fans towards the Frenchman’s role at the Emirates.




A growing section of Arsenal supporters want him out of the club in the summer, but there are suggestions that Wenger will eventually sign a new two-year deal to further extend his stay in north London.

And Wenger indicated that he could sign a new contract when he revealed that he is already planning Arsenal’s pre-season preparations for the summer, even though he refused to divulge when there is going to be an announcement over his future at the club.
 


When asked from whom the announcement on his future at Arsenal will arrive, the Frenchman said in a press conference earlier today: “From the club.”  

When probed whether he is planning for pre-season, he said: “Of course but it just suggests that I am doing my job and my job is to plan for the future.

“I cannot tell you now [when the announcement is going to be made] as I am focused on the next game.”
 