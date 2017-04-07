Yes, I’m Planning Pre-Season – Arsenal Boss Arsene Wenger

Follow @insidefutbol





Arsene Wenger has indicated that he is already planning for the future at Arsenal, but has refused to confirm whether he is going to sign a new contract in the coming days.



Wenger’s current deal with the club expires at the end of the season and there has been growing discontent amongst the fans towards the Frenchman’s role at the Emirates.











A growing section of Arsenal supporters want him out of the club in the summer, but there are suggestions that Wenger will eventually sign a new two-year deal to further extend his stay in north London.



And Wenger indicated that he could sign a new contract when he revealed that he is already planning Arsenal’s pre-season preparations for the summer, even though he refused to divulge when there is going to be an announcement over his future at the club.





When asked from whom the announcement on his future at Arsenal will arrive, the Frenchman said in a press conference earlier today: “From the club.”

When probed whether he is planning for pre-season, he said: “Of course but it just suggests that I am doing my job and my job is to plan for the future.



“I cannot tell you now [when the announcement is going to be made] as I am focused on the next game.”

