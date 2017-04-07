XRegister
07/04/2017 - 14:27 BST

Yes, I’ve Made Adnan Januzaj Decision – Jose Mourinho

 




Jose Mourinho has revealed that he has made a decision on Adnan Januzaj’s long term future at Manchester United.

The Belgian has experienced a few torrid seasons after making a bright start to his career at Old Trafford and Mourinho decided to loan him out to Sunderland last summer.




The 22-year-old is yet to register a league goal and provided just three assists as his form has mirrored Sunderland’s season; the Black Cats are prime candidates to be relegated to the Championship at the end of the season.

Januzaj is slated to return to Old Trafford in the summer, but it is still unclear to many whether he has a future at the club given his performances at the Stadium of Light
 


Mourinho confirmed that a decision on the Belgian’s future has been made, but he refused to divulge whether the winger will have long term future at Old Trafford.  

When asked whether a decision on Januzaj’s future has been made, the Manchester United manager said in a press conference earlier today: "Yes, have decided."

He further added when probed about the nature of his decision: “I am not telling you."

Januzaj has a contract until the end of next season with Manchester United.
 