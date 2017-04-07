Yes, Tottenham Hotspur Will Apply Pressure – Chelsea Manager Antonio Conte

Antonio Conte feels that Tottenham Hotspur will apply pressure on his Chelsea side no matter their result aganst Watford this weekend.
Tottenham, who are seven points behind league leaders Chelsea, take on Watford in the early kick off on Saturday, meaning they can have cut the Blues' lead to four points by the time Conte's men kick off away at Bournemouth later in the day.
Conte insists there is no advantage in Chelsea playing later and feels no matter Tottenham's result against Watford, pressure will be applied to the Blues at Bournemouth.
"I don't think it's an advantage", Conte told a press conference.
"You always have the pressure if they win, [and if they] lose or draw you have the good pressure", he explained.
"But I repeat it's very important for us not to look at others.
"Tottenham's result is important, but our result is the most important thing", Conte added.
Spurs kept the pressure up on Chelsea with a remarkable come-from-behind win away at Swansea City in midweek, scoring three times in six minutes at the end of the game at the Liberty Stadium.
Chelsea meanwhile edged out Manchester City at Stamford Bridge to remain in pole position to win the title with eight games left.