Bournemouth “Lovely Team” For Chelsea To Play – Former Blues Star Not Worried

Jason Cundy insists he is not worried by Chelsea's opponents today, Bournemouth, as he feels the Cherries are a "lovely team" for the Blues to take on.
Antonio Conte takes his Chelsea side to Dean Court for the Premier League's late kick off, with Eddie Howe's Bournemouth providing the competition and Tottenham Hotspur hoping the Cherries can do them a favour by taking points off the league leaders.
But former Chelsea defender Cundy is relaxed about the game and believes Bournemouth's style of play will suit the Blues down to the ground.
However, Cundy concedes that seeing how Chelsea looked a little vulnerable from set pieces against Manchester City in midweek, is something of a concern.
"No [not worried]. It's a good team to play. This is a lovely team for Chelsea to play", Cundy said on Chelsea TV.
"The teams that we don't like to play, like City second half or Man United here, sit deep.
"They will allow us to play, open football.
"They will create chances and I am a little concerned about set pieces – there were too many opportunities given in the second half [against Manchester City], three in 45 minutes", the former defender continued.
"But I think Bournemouth are quite possibly one of the best sides we could play."
Chelsea won the earlier fixture between the two teams this season, running out 3-0 winners at Stamford Bridge.
The Blues also emerged victorious on their last visit to the south coast to face the Cherries, inflicting a 4-1 defeat on Eddie Howe's men in April last year.