Bournemouth “Lovely Team” For Chelsea To Play – Former Blues Star Not Worried

Follow @insidefutbol





Jason Cundy insists he is not worried by Chelsea's opponents today, Bournemouth, as he feels the Cherries are a "lovely team" for the Blues to take on.



Antonio Conte takes his Chelsea side to Dean Court for the Premier League's late kick off, with Eddie Howe's Bournemouth providing the competition and Tottenham Hotspur hoping the Cherries can do them a favour by taking points off the league leaders.











But former Chelsea defender Cundy is relaxed about the game and believes Bournemouth's style of play will suit the Blues down to the ground.



However, Cundy concedes that seeing how Chelsea looked a little vulnerable from set pieces against Manchester City in midweek, is something of a concern.





" No [not worried]. It's a good team to play. This is a lovely team for Chelsea to play", Cundy said on Chelsea TV.