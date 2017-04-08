Can’t Get Enough People Like Him In Your Squad – Liverpool Legend On Reds Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Liverpool legend Mark Lawrenson is of the opinion that the Reds need players like Lucas Leiva in their squad.



The Brazilian, whose present contract with Liverpool is due to expire this summer, joined the Merseyside giants from Gremio in 2007 after being snapped up by then Reds boss Rafael Benitez.











Liverpool are yet to offer a fresh deal to Lucas, who was heavily linked with joining Inter Milan in January.



The 30-year-old is primarily a defensive midfielder, but manager Jurgen Klopp has often deployed him as a centre-back in the present campaign.





However, Lucas played in his favoured position as a holding midfielder in Liverpool’s recent Premier League outings against Everton and Bournemouth, respectively.

And Lawrenson, who feels Lucas is still a “good player”, thinks Liverpool need more characters like the Brazil international in the squad as he always gives his all whenever he is on the pitch.



“He’s great, Lucas”, Lawrenson said on LFC TV.



“If you remember, when he first signed, for the first year or two everyone said he can’t be a Brazilian, he must be from Kosovo because he didn’t have a touch.



“But he seriously did and he comes in and he plays and he just gets on with it.



“You can’t get enough people like that in your squad.



“And by the way, he’s still a good player.”



Lucas has thus far made 26 appearances in all competitions for Liverpool this season, scoring once and setting up a goal.



He was an unused substitute in Liverpool's 2-1 win at Stoke City on Saturday.

