Can’t Think About It Now, Got To Keep Pushing – Mauricio Pochettino Brushes Off Spurs’ Records

Follow @insidefutbol





Tottenham Hotspur boss Mauricio Pochettino says his side have no time to stop and consider the history they are making yet, with the drive to push on until the end of the season being paramount.



Spurs were looking to close the gap on Chelsea and put pressure on the Blues in Saturday's early Premier League kick off and made no mistake by blowing Watford away 4-0 at White Hart Lane.











Dele Alli opened the scoring for the hosts in the 33rd minute, while goals from Eric Dier (39th minute) and Heung-Min Son (44th minute) left the Hornets reeling at the break.



Son scored again in the 54th minute to complete the rout, with Spurs also seeing the return of Harry Kane to action after he replaced Vincent Janssen just past the hour mark.





The win has equalled a club record of six wins in a row in the Premier League, while now Spurs have won their last eleven at home, equalling the club's third best ever run, achieved in 1908.