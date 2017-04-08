Can’t Think About It Now, Got To Keep Pushing – Mauricio Pochettino Brushes Off Spurs’ Records

Tottenham Hotspur boss Mauricio Pochettino says his side have no time to stop and consider the history they are making yet, with the drive to push on until the end of the season being paramount.
Spurs were looking to close the gap on Chelsea and put pressure on the Blues in Saturday's early Premier League kick off and made no mistake by blowing Watford away 4-0 at White Hart Lane.
Dele Alli opened the scoring for the hosts in the 33rd minute, while goals from Eric Dier (39th minute) and Heung-Min Son (44th minute) left the Hornets reeling at the break.
Son scored again in the 54th minute to complete the rout, with Spurs also seeing the return of Harry Kane to action after he replaced Vincent Janssen just past the hour mark.
The win has equalled a club record of six wins in a row in the Premier League, while now Spurs have won their last eleven at home, equalling the club's third best ever run, achieved in 1908.
For Pochettino though there is no time to sit and think about records, with pushing forward to finish the season as well as possible the aim.
"We must keep doing well, we must keep pushing and at the end of the season when everything is finished we’ll realise what we’ve done", he told Spurs TV.
"Now it’s difficult to stop your mind to think about these things which are of course important but our focus is to be ready to win the next game", he added.
And on the performance as a whole, Pochettino says he is proud with what he saw.
"It was an excellent win and I’m very happy, very pleased.
"The performance was fantastic and we feel very proud", he added.