06 October 2016

08/04/2017 - 20:13 BST

Don't Get Dragged Back Down, Slaven Bilic Tells West Ham After Win Over Swansea

 




West Ham manager Slaven Bilic is not keen for the Hammers to be dragged back into the relegation dogfight after edging out Swansea City 1-0 to move closer to safety.

The Hammers came into the game at London Stadium on the back of a five-game losing streak and were without a win in the league since February as they dangled close to the relegation zone.




However, a Cheikhou Kouyate goal on the stroke of half time was enough to earn the maximum points for the Hammers and they opened up an eight-point gap with Swansea, who are currently 18th in the league table.

Bilic was seen celebrating with his players after the win at the London Stadium and he admits that the Hammers should never have been in such a position at this point of the season.
 


While they still need a few more points to ensure safety with six games left in the season, the West Ham boss doesn’t have the appetite for a relegation battle towards the end of the campaign.  

The Croat told the BBC: "It's my job, but there's a bigger picture about the club.

“We are the ones to blame for being in this position. I was celebrating for the players, because they have been with me and they deserve it.

"Now we need four more points as soon as possible.

"We were out of the relegation battle six games ago and we are out of it again.

"We don't want to be in it again."

West Ham will next face Sunderland at the Stadium of Light a week from today.
 