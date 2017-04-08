XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

08/04/2017 - 23:40 BST

Eden Hazard Not Opposed To Real Madrid Move

 




Chelsea winger Eden Hazard has not ruled out a move to Real Madrid during the summer transfer window, according to French sports daily L’Equipe.

Zinedine Zidane has been a fan of the Chelsea star since his days at Lille and has asked the Real Madrid hierarchy to take the Belgian to the Santiago Bernabeu in the summer.




Speculation surrounding the future of the Belgian has been doing the rounds for a few weeks, but Antonio Conte has made it clear that Hazard is currently happy at Chelsea.

The player himself has talked about staying at Stamford Bridge, but public utterances aside it has been claimed Real Madrid could get their man if they make an approach in the summer.
 


It has been suggested the Belgian has not ruled out the possibility of working under Zidane at Real Madrid and could consider a move to Spain in the summer.  

Real Madrid have already held initial talks with the player’s representatives and could push harder in the summer should Hazard give the indication that he is ready for a transfer.

Chelsea are aware of the back-channel talks between Hazard’s people and Real Madrid and are keeping close tabs on the situation before plotting their next move to keep him at the club.

The 26-year-old has a contract until 2020 with Chelsea and has played a key role this season as the Blues march towards a Premier League title.
 