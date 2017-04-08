XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

08/04/2017 - 23:25 BST

Four Ligue 1 Clubs In Touch With Adnan Januzaj’s Agents As Winger Waits For Decision

 




Four Ligue 1 clubs are keeping close tabs on Manchester United winger Adnan Januzaj ahead of the summer transfer window and are in touch with his representatives.

Currently on loan at Sunderland, the 22-year-old winger has failed to score a league goal this season and has struggled to help David Moyes’ team, who look destined for relegation from the Premier League.




A product of the Manchester United academy, the winger has been having a difficult time since making a bright start to his career and has just over a year left on his contract with the club.

Jose Mourinho has revealed that he has made a decision on the Belgian’s future at the club and it has been widely suggested that he could be leaving Manchester United in the summer on a permanent transfer.
 


And according to Belgian daily Het Laatste Nieuws, Paris Saint-Germain, Monaco, Lyon and Marseille are keeping a close watch on the winger’s situation at Old Trafford.  

The Ligue 1 quartet have been in contact with the player’s representatives ahead of the summer transfer window and are keen to snap him up should he become available.

Mourinho is yet to inform Januzaj whether he features in his plans for next season but a summer move away from Old Trafford looks imminent for the winger.
 