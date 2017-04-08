XRegister
06 October 2016

08/04/2017 - 21:52 BST

Garry Monk, They Deserve To Play Against Newcastle – Leeds Legend Calls For Duo’s Inclusion

 




Eddie Gray believes that Kalvin Phillips and Ronaldo Vieira should be given another go as Leeds United's midfield two away at Newcastle United on Good Friday.

The pair were deployed together on Saturday as Leeds thrashed Preston North End 3-0 at Elland Road to take another step closer to confirming a spot in the Championship playoffs.




However, further crucial games lie ahead, especially a trip to Newcastle on Good Friday.

Gray accepts Leeds boss Garry Monk may want to play Liam Bridcutt in midfield if he is fit, simply to add more experience, but he believes Vieira and Phillips deserve to play given their performance against Preston.
 


"I'd be very surprised if he changes it [the team] again, but he might think he needs a little more experience in midfield, he might do", Gray said on LUTV, looking ahead to the Newcastle game.

"But I'd give the boys another go again.

"The thing I would say is based on the performance today, the two boys deserve to play."

Matters remain tight around the top six in the Championship, with sixth placed Sheffield Wednesday beating Newcastle 2-1 and Fulham defeating Ipswich 3-1.

Wednesday are three points behind Leeds, while Fulham are five adrift of the Whites.
 