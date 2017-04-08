Garry Monk, They Deserve To Play Against Newcastle – Leeds Legend Calls For Duo’s Inclusion

Follow @insidefutbol





Eddie Gray believes that Kalvin Phillips and Ronaldo Vieira should be given another go as Leeds United's midfield two away at Newcastle United on Good Friday.



The pair were deployed together on Saturday as Leeds thrashed Preston North End 3-0 at Elland Road to take another step closer to confirming a spot in the Championship playoffs.











However, further crucial games lie ahead, especially a trip to Newcastle on Good Friday.



Gray accepts Leeds boss Garry Monk may want to play Liam Bridcutt in midfield if he is fit, simply to add more experience, but he believes Vieira and Phillips deserve to play given their performance against Preston.





"I'd be very surprised if he changes it [the team] again, but he might think he needs a little more experience in midfield, he might do", Gray said on LUTV, looking ahead to the Newcastle game.