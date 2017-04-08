He’s Here Because I Trust Him – Mauricio Pochettino Dismisses Playing Youngster Gamble Talk

Tottenham Hotspur boss Mauricio Pochettino insists he would have full faith in goalkeeper Pau Lopez if he is forced to field the shot-stopper today against Watford.
First choice goalkeeper Hugo Lloris has been suffering with illness, while his understudy Michel Vorm has a knee problem, meaning third choice Lopez may have to step up.
With Spurs in the middle of a push to close the gap at the top of the Premier League on leaders Chelsea, Lopez would be being thrown into a pressure situation if he does play.
But Pochettino claims he would have no problem in trusting in the young custodian and dismissed suggestions it could be a gamble.
"Why [would he be a gamble]? He is training with us, he was playing with the Under-23s and last week he played twice with Spain Under-21s against Denmark and Italy", Pochettino said at a press conference.
"He is very young but he is here because we believe in him and trust in him and if Hugo or Michel are not ready, he is a keeper that can cope with the pressure and play without a problem", the Spurs boss added.
Lopez, 22, is on loan at Tottenham for the season from Spanish La Liga club Espanyol and will be keen to impress if handed an opportunity.
The goalkeeper is a product of the Catalan club's youth academy and is highly rated.