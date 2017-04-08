He’s Here Because I Trust Him – Mauricio Pochettino Dismisses Playing Youngster Gamble Talk

Follow @insidefutbol





Tottenham Hotspur boss Mauricio Pochettino insists he would have full faith in goalkeeper Pau Lopez if he is forced to field the shot-stopper today against Watford.



First choice goalkeeper Hugo Lloris has been suffering with illness, while his understudy Michel Vorm has a knee problem, meaning third choice Lopez may have to step up.











With Spurs in the middle of a push to close the gap at the top of the Premier League on leaders Chelsea, Lopez would be being thrown into a pressure situation if he does play.



But Pochettino claims he would have no problem in trusting in the young custodian and dismissed suggestions it could be a gamble.





" Why [would he be a gamble]? He is training with us, he was playing with the Under-23s and last week he played twice with Spain Under-21s against Denmark and Italy", Pochettino said at a press conference.