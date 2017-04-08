I Like Him – Leeds United Legend Backs Whites Star For Wide Role

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United legend Eddie Gray believes that Kemar Roofe could be the answer for the Whites in wide areas as he is capable of getting up the pitch to support Chris Wood.



Whites boss Garry Monk has often chopped and changed his two attacking wide players this season, with no one nailing down a spot with consistently good performances.











Monk decided to hand Roofe a start against Preston North End at Elland Road on Saturday afternoon and the former Oxford United man put in a good display, which included a goal in the 3-0 win.



Gray was pleased with Roofe's display and believes he gives Leeds something they have all too often lacked, someone to support Wood up top.





"Garry's been trying to work out his best players in the wide area", Gray said on LUTV .