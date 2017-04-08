Jose Mourinho Will Be Desperate To Beat Us, Chelsea Legend Warns

Follow @insidefutbol





Chelsea legend Tommy Langley has warned that Jose Mourinho will be desperate for his Manchester United side to beat the Blues on Easter Sunday.



Antonio Conte's men beat Bournemouth 3-1 on Saturday to restore a seven-point lead at the top of the Premier League table over second placed Tottenham Hotspur.











Chelsea are now rapidly closing on the Premier League title, but Spurs will be hoping Manchester United can do them a favour by beating the Blues at Old Trafford on Easter Sunday.



Langley feels former Chelsea boss Mourinho will be desperate to defeat his former club, however he believes with the Portuguese prioritising the Europa League, the Red Devils may need to make changes.





" There's a gentleman in Manchester who would love to get one over on us", Langley said on Chelsea TV.