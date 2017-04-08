Jose Mourinho Will Be Desperate To Beat Us, Chelsea Legend Warns

Chelsea legend Tommy Langley has warned that Jose Mourinho will be desperate for his Manchester United side to beat the Blues on Easter Sunday.
Antonio Conte's men beat Bournemouth 3-1 on Saturday to restore a seven-point lead at the top of the Premier League table over second placed Tottenham Hotspur.
Chelsea are now rapidly closing on the Premier League title, but Spurs will be hoping Manchester United can do them a favour by beating the Blues at Old Trafford on Easter Sunday.
Langley feels former Chelsea boss Mourinho will be desperate to defeat his former club, however he believes with the Portuguese prioritising the Europa League, the Red Devils may need to make changes.
"There's a gentleman in Manchester who would love to get one over on us", Langley said on Chelsea TV.
"Whether they will have anything on it, because I am not sure about the Champions League hunt, so they will be wanting to get the points.
"Midweek they've got a game against Anderlecht and he's said he wants to win the Europa League which is a route into the Champions League anyway.
"So let's see what side he puts out because I think it will be a strong side anyway. He will want to get one over on us.
"But they may have a bit of fatigue in there with some old legs in [Zlatan] Ibrahimovic etc, so maybe he will change the side accordingly."
Chelsea handed Manchester United a 4-0 drubbing in the earlier league fixture between the two sides at Stamford Bridge this season.
The Blues also knocked the Red Devils out of the FA Cup at the same ground in March, winning 1-0.