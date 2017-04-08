Kemar Roofe Plays – Leeds United Team vs Preston Confirmed

Follow @insidefutbol





Fixture: Leeds United vs Preston North End

Competition: Championship

Kick-off: 15:00 (UK time)



Leeds United have officially announced their starting line-up and substitutes to play host to Preston North End at Elland Road in a Championship fixture this afternoon.



The Whites head into the match sitting in fifth spot in the table and with a five-point cushion over seventh placed Fulham, however they have lost their last two games on the bounce, going down at Reading and Brentford, respectively.











Preston are eighth and eight points off Leeds, meaning they badly need all three points at Elland Road to keep their own playoff dreams alive.



Leeds are without suspended defender Liam Cooper. Boss Garry Monk has Rob Green between the sticks, while the central defensive pairing is Kyle Bartley and Pontus Jansson. In midfield, Kalvin Phillips and Ronaldo Vieira pair up, while Kemar Roofe, Pablo Hernandez and Alfonso Pedraza tuck in behind hitman Chris Wood.



From the bench, Monk can introduce Modou Barrow if needed, while Souleymane Doukara is an attacking threat.



Leeds United Team vs Preston North End



Green, Ayling, Bartley, Jansson, Berardi, Vieira, Phillips, Roofe, Hernandez, Pedraza, Wood



Substitutes: Peacock-Farrell, Coyle, Taylor, O'Kane, Barrow, Dallas, Doukara

