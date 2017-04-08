XRegister
08/04/2017 - 13:25 BST

Leeds United Fans Know Importance of Preston Game Feels Whites Legend

 




Eddie Gray is confident that the Elland Road faithful will understand the importance of today’s game and will provide vociferous support to Leeds United when they host Preston North End today.

Leeds are hoping to bounce back and get their playoff chase back on track with a win today at home after losing two games on the bounce on their away travels to Reading and Brentford respectively.




Preston are also coming into the game on the back of a nice run of form, but Gray believes at home Leeds will always have the confidence to get a result in front of their own fans.

However, he admits that two defeats on the trot will have an effect on the team and the Leeds legend is confident that the fans will play a part to rebuild their side’s confidence today.
 


Gray further stressed on the importance of Leeds winning their remaining home games to assure themselves of a playoff spot this season.  

The former White told LUTV, when asked about Leeds’ good form at home this season: “There is a lot of confidence.

“You just hope that these two away defeats haven’t deterred that in any way but the crowd will get right behind them.

“I think the crowd in the weekend will realise how important it is to pick the three points up, especially in a home game.

“We are definitely in the run-in now – three games at home, three away games and let’s win the home games and you will be assured of top six.”
 