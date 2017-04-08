Leeds United Have Nailed Home Form Gushes Former White

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Leeds United striker Noel Whelan has praised the Whites for nailing their home form this season, which he feels has formed the backbone of their promotion challenge.



Ahead of the start of the season, Garry Monk identified that Leeds needed to turn Elland Road into a fortress again as their home form was not great and the relationship between the players and the fans was not as strong as he felt it could be.











However, under Monk, Leeds have one of the best home records in the league with 14 wins, including Saturday's 3-0 win over Preston, and just four losses over the course of the campaign thus far.



Many felt that for Leeds to have any chance to challenge for promotion they would have to improve their record at Elland Road and they have done exactly that this season.





And Whelan admits their home form has been crucial to their success this season and has been the reason why they are in the top six at this point of the campaign.

The former White said on BBC Radio Leeds: “Leeds' home form is so good and they have kept so many clean sheets at home – that's why they're in the top six.



“But they have needed goals from other areas, and they've got them today.



“Home form gives you such a good chance of promotion and Leeds have it nailed.”



Leeds will take an away trip to Tyneside on Good Friday when they take on league leaders Newcastle United at St. James’ Park.

