XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

08/04/2017 - 20:25 BST

Leeds United Have Nailed Home Form Gushes Former White

 




Former Leeds United striker Noel Whelan has praised the Whites for nailing their home form this season, which he feels has formed the backbone of their promotion challenge.

Ahead of the start of the season, Garry Monk identified that Leeds needed to turn Elland Road into a fortress again as their home form was not great and the relationship between the players and the fans was not as strong as he felt it could be.




However, under Monk, Leeds have one of the best home records in the league with 14 wins, including Saturday's 3-0 win over Preston, and just four losses over the course of the campaign thus far.

Many felt that for Leeds to have any chance to challenge for promotion they would have to improve their record at Elland Road and they have done exactly that this season.
 


And Whelan admits their home form has been crucial to their success this season and has been the reason why they are in the top six at this point of the campaign.  

The former White said on BBC Radio Leeds: “Leeds' home form is so good and they have kept so many clean sheets at home – that's why they're in the top six.

“But they have needed goals from other areas, and they've got them today.

“Home form gives you such a good chance of promotion and Leeds have it nailed.”

Leeds will take an away trip to Tyneside on Good Friday when they take on league leaders Newcastle United at St. James’ Park.
 