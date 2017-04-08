XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

08/04/2017 - 12:02 BST

Manchester United Target Antoine Griezmann Assures Atletico Madrid of Stay

 




Manchester United target Antoine Griezmann has assured Atletico Madrid that he will continue at the club next season, but Real Madrid are plotting to sign him in 2018.

The 26-year-old Frenchman has been incessantly linked with a move to Manchester United this summer and there are suggestions that his representatives have already agreed a contract with the club.




His adviser even named checked the Red Devils as one of the clubs who want to sign his client at the end of the season but according to L’Equipe, Griezmann has assured Atletico Madrid that he will stay at the Calderon beyond the transfer window.

With a new stadium on the horizon, the Frenchman has provided assurance that he will be remain at the club but it has been suggested a plot is being hatched secretly for a transfer to Real Madrid at the end of next season.
 


It has been claimed that Real Madrid have cast their eyes on the Frenchman as a long term replacement for an ageing Cristiano Ronaldo and are already plotting a move for him.  

Real Madrid will not approach the Frenchman this summer but are planning to trigger his €100m release clause in 2018 to pave the way for an Atletico Madrid player to make the switch to the Bernabeu for the first direct transfer between the clubs since 2000.

Manchester United are expected to keep trying their luck ahead of the summer transfer window but it seems Griezmann is unlikely to leave the club before the end of next season.
 