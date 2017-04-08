Manchester United Target Antoine Griezmann Assures Atletico Madrid of Stay

Follow @insidefutbol





Manchester United target Antoine Griezmann has assured Atletico Madrid that he will continue at the club next season, but Real Madrid are plotting to sign him in 2018.



The 26-year-old Frenchman has been incessantly linked with a move to Manchester United this summer and there are suggestions that his representatives have already agreed a contract with the club.











His adviser even named checked the Red Devils as one of the clubs who want to sign his client at the end of the season but according to L’Equipe, Griezmann has assured Atletico Madrid that he will stay at the Calderon beyond the transfer window.



With a new stadium on the horizon, the Frenchman has provided assurance that he will be remain at the club but it has been suggested a plot is being hatched secretly for a transfer to Real Madrid at the end of next season.





It has been claimed that Real Madrid have cast their eyes on the Frenchman as a long term replacement for an ageing Cristiano Ronaldo and are already plotting a move for him.

Real Madrid will not approach the Frenchman this summer but are planning to trigger his €100m release clause in 2018 to pave the way for an Atletico Madrid player to make the switch to the Bernabeu for the first direct transfer between the clubs since 2000.



Manchester United are expected to keep trying their luck ahead of the summer transfer window but it seems Griezmann is unlikely to leave the club before the end of next season.

