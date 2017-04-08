Manchester United Target Antoine Griezmann Won’t Kill Real Madrid Talk

Follow @insidefutbol





Manchester United target Antoine Griezmann has not ruled out the possibility of joining Real Madrid but admits that he is currently happy at Atletico Madrid.



The 26-year-old forward has been heavily linked with a move to Manchester United in the summer and in some quarters it has been suggested that his agents have already agreed a contract with the English giants.











The Frenchman is said to have told Atletico Madrid that he will continue at the club next season, but Real Madrid are reportedly plotting to sign him at the end of the next campaign.



And the Frenchman did little to dissuade the rumours when he refused to rule out the possibility of becoming the first player since 2000 to directly move from Atletico Madrid to the Santiago Bernabeu in the future.





Asked if he would consider joining Real Madrid, Griezmann was quoted as saying by Marca: “I am not ruling anything out.

“But I am happy at Atletico.”



Pressed on whether he could jump to Atletico Madrid's city rivals, the Frenchman added: "I cannot say yes or no because I would be in trouble.



"You never know what can happen in football, but a move from Atletico to Real, I don''t know if it's achievable."



Griezmann scored a late equaliser in the Madrid derby on Saturday to earn a 1-1 draw for his side against Real Madrid.

