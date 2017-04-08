XRegister
06 October 2016

08/04/2017 - 11:18 BST

Mauricio Pochettino Dubs Watford Manager's Comments "Mind Games"

 




Tottenham Hotspur boss Mauricio Pochettino has insisted that his Watford counterpart Walter Mazzarri is trying to play mind games by claiming that the Hornets will face Spurs “without a defence” because of absentees.

Watford, who will head into the game at White Hart Lane on the back of a 2-0 win over West Bromwich Albion, are plagued by injury problems as well as suspensions, especially at the back.




Defenders Younes Kaboul and Sebastian Prodl are yet to recover from their hamstring and rib injuries respectively, while centre-back Miguel Britos is suspended.

Watford are light in the other departments as well, with Roberto Pereyra, Maurao Zarate and Ben Watson all ruled out through injuries; Etienne Capoue, Valon Behrami and goalkeeper Heurelho Gomes are also doubtful for the clash against Spurs.
 


The long list of absentees prompted Mazzarri to say that Watford will take on Tottenham “without a defence”, something which Pochettino feels is mind games.

“That is mind games”, Pochettino said in his pre-match press conference on Friday, when asked about his take on Mazzarri’s claims.

“I don’t believe that they play only with eight or nine players – they will play with 11 in the starting 11.

“That is a mind game.”

Tottenham beat Watford 4-1 in the corresponding fixture at Vicarage Road on New Year’s Day.
 