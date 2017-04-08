Mauricio Pochettino Eases Injury Fears Around Tottenham Hotspur Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino has eased injury fears around midfielder Victor Wanyama.



The former Southampton man picked up a back injury against Burnley last weekend and while he was initially selected amongst the substitutes for the visit of Watford to White Hart Lane on Saturday, he was later withdrawn, with Josh Onomah being drafted in.











There were fears raised about Wanyama's fitness, but Pochettino explained the change only happened as the midfielder did not feel 100 per cent.



And the Spurs boss is confident Wanyama will be ready to be considered for selection next Saturday, when Bournemouth provide the opposition at White Hart Lane.





" Victor still didn’t feel 100 per cent but I’m sure for next week he’ll be ready to be available", Pochettino told Spurs TV following the 4-0 win over Watford.