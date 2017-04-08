XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

08/04/2017 - 22:01 BST

Mauricio Pochettino Eases Injury Fears Around Tottenham Hotspur Star

 




Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino has eased injury fears around midfielder Victor Wanyama.

The former Southampton man picked up a back injury against Burnley last weekend and while he was initially selected amongst the substitutes for the visit of Watford to White Hart Lane on Saturday, he was later withdrawn, with Josh Onomah being drafted in.




There were fears raised about Wanyama's fitness, but Pochettino explained the change only happened as the midfielder did not feel 100 per cent.

And the Spurs boss is confident Wanyama will be ready to be considered for selection next Saturday, when Bournemouth provide the opposition at White Hart Lane.
 


"Victor still didn’t feel 100 per cent but I’m sure for next week he’ll be ready to be available", Pochettino told Spurs TV following the 4-0 win over Watford.

Wanyama has grown into a key man at Spurs since his arrival at the club from Southampton and Pochettino will want him fit and firing for the season run-in.

Following the meeting with Bournemouth, Spurs lock horns with Chelsea in an FA Cup semi-final tie, before rounding off April with league games against Crystal Palace (away) and Arsenal (home).
 