XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

08/04/2017 - 11:22 BST

Mauricio Pochettino Not Focused On Gap To Chelsea

 




Tottenham Hotspur boss Mauricio Pochettino has explained that he is not focused on other teams and that he only cares about his side winning their remaining games to have any chance of catching Chelsea.

Spurs, who are next up against Watford at White Hart Lane later in the day, presently find themselves second in the Premier League table with 65 points from 30 games, seven behind leaders Chelsea.




Although Liverpool, Manchester City, Arsenal and Manchester United also have an outside chance of catching Chelsea, it looks highly unlikely with less than 10 games remaining in the season.

Tottenham were in the hunt for the league title last season as well, but a late implosion saw them finish third in the standings.
 


And Pochettino, who wants Spurs to learn their lesson from last season, insisted that his side are solely focused on winning their remaining eight fixtures and challenging Chelsea.

“We are the closer team, we are second in the table – that is the reality but when you start to explain [numbers], one game more, one game less – I am not focused on that, only I know that we are seven points behind them and [we have to] try to be focused on trying to win the next game”, he said in his pre-match press conference on Friday, when asked if Spurs are the only realistic challengers to Premier League leaders Chelsea now.

“We are in a situation where we must learn from last season and try to improve from last season.

“A good example was last season and now I don’t care what happens in behind us or above us, it’s important to win the games to have the chance to challenge Chelsea.”

Spurs have also managed to reach the semi-finals of the FA Cup, where they will face Chelsea later this month.
 