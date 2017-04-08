Mauricio Pochettino Not Focused On Gap To Chelsea

Follow @insidefutbol





Tottenham Hotspur boss Mauricio Pochettino has explained that he is not focused on other teams and that he only cares about his side winning their remaining games to have any chance of catching Chelsea.



Spurs, who are next up against Watford at White Hart Lane later in the day, presently find themselves second in the Premier League table with 65 points from 30 games, seven behind leaders Chelsea.











Although Liverpool, Manchester City, Arsenal and Manchester United also have an outside chance of catching Chelsea, it looks highly unlikely with less than 10 games remaining in the season.



Tottenham were in the hunt for the league title last season as well, but a late implosion saw them finish third in the standings.





And Pochettino, who wants Spurs to learn their lesson from last season, insisted that his side are solely focused on winning their remaining eight fixtures and challenging Chelsea.

“We are the closer team, we are second in the table – that is the reality but when you start to explain [numbers], one game more, one game less – I am not focused on that, only I know that we are seven points behind them and [we have to] try to be focused on trying to win the next game”, he said in his pre-match press conference on Friday, when asked if Spurs are the only realistic challengers to Premier League leaders Chelsea now.



“We are in a situation where we must learn from last season and try to improve from last season.



“A good example was last season and now I don’t care what happens in behind us or above us, it’s important to win the games to have the chance to challenge Chelsea.”



Spurs have also managed to reach the semi-finals of the FA Cup, where they will face Chelsea later this month.

