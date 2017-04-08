Moussa Dembele On Bench – Celtic Team vs Kilmarnock Confirmed

Follow @insidefutbol





Fixture: Celtic vs Kilmarnock

Competition: Scottish Premiership

Kick-off: 15:00 (UK time)



Celtic have named their team and substitutes to play host to Kilmarnock in a Scottish Premiership fixture at Celtic Park this afternoon.



The Bhoys have already wrapped up the Premiership title and are trying to build their points tally and remain unbeaten, while also ensuring their form peaks for the Scottish Cup semi-final tie against Rangers later this month.











Celtic remain without striker Leigh Griffiths, who has a fractured neck bone, while Kilmarnock cannot field Kristoffer Ajer, as he is on loan from the Bhoys.



Boss Brendan Rodgers has Craig Gordon between the sticks and a backline of Mikael Lustig, Jozo Simunovic and Dedryck Boyata, while Scott Brown skippers the team from the centre of the park. James Forrest and Kieran Tierney appear set to operate as wing-backs, with Stuart Armstrong looking to get forward to support Callum McGregor, Scott Sinclair and Patrick Roberts.



If Rodgers needs to change things, he can bring on striker Moussa Dembele from the bench, while Tom Rogic is also available.



Celtic Team vs Kilmarnock



Gordon, Lustig, Simunovic, Boyata, Forrest, Brown, Armstrong, Tierney, McGregor, Sinclair, Roberts



Substitutes: Hazard, Izaguirre, Bitton, Dembele, Rogic, Sviatchenko, Eboue Kouassi

