One More Win And We’re Safe – West Ham Captain Mark Noble

West Ham captain Mark Noble feels one more win should be enough for the Hammers to ensure safety in the Premier League this season after they edged out Swansea City 1-0 at the London Stadium.



While Swansea dominated possession, West Ham more or less always had control over the game and created the better chances in the first half. They were finally rewarded when on the brink of half time, Cheikhou Kouyate’s low driven shot from 25 yards found the back of the net and the Hammers took the lead.











In the second half Swansea created a few half chances but the Hammers continued to have the better openings and missed a few golden opportunities to further extend their lead at the London Stadium.



However, the away side failed to capitalise and West Ham managed to see Swansea off to earn a crucial three points to relieve some of the pressure on Slaven Bilic.





The Hammers were on a losing streak of five games in the league and were without a win since February but today’s victory over Swansea has given them some breathing space.

And Noble feels that the win has released some of the pressure that was on Bilic’s team and believes one more win should be enough to avoid relegation from the Premier League this term.



The Hammers captain told the BBC: "One more win should see us safe.



“Hopefully we've broken that run of losses – games we shouldn't have lost.



"Sunderland away is massive and then we have some tough games.



"This should release the pressure, the lads should be happier.



"We haven't been good enough for a couple of months, but this should release the pressure."



They are currently 14th in the league table on 36 points, eight points ahead of 18th placed Swansea City with six games left to play this season.

