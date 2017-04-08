One of Best Saves I Ever Saw – Jurgen Klopp Showers Praise On Simon Mignolet

Follow @insidefutbol





Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has showered praise on Simon Mignolet and says one of the saves made by the Belgian in Saturday's come-from-behind 2-1 win away at Stoke City was one of the best he has ever seen.



The Reds, who started with Philippe Coutinho and Roberto Firmino on the bench, were poor in the first half at the bet365 Stadium and saw Stoke take the lead on the stroke of half time.











With the Premier League fixture crucial, Klopp threw the Brazilian pair on and they helped to turn the game around, both scoring as Liverpool won 2-1.



The Reds were also helped by Mignolet, who made two superb stops, one of which Klopp rates amongst the best pieces of goalkeeping he has ever witnessed – high praise indeed for the Belgian.





" We had to fight. And we needed Simon Mignolet with two outstanding saves – the second one was one of the best I’ve ever seen, Save of the Day, Month, Year", Klopp said at his post-match press conference.