06 October 2016

26 August 2015

08/04/2017 - 12:10 BST

Preston Will Have Go At Us, Warns Leeds United Legend

 




Leeds United legend Eddie Gray has backed the Whites to edge their game against Preston North End at Elland Road later today but he is expecting Simon Grayson’s side to have a go at the home team.

Currently fifth in the Championship table, Leeds are coming into the game on the back of two defeats on the bounce to Reading and Brentford and will be looking to enjoy some home comforts.




However, Preston are expected to put up stiff resistance at Elland Road as they still have an outside chance of sneaking into the top six if they manage to end the season on a high.

And for that reason Gray is expecting Grayson’s team to go out and attack Leeds today as they need the win to keep their playoff hopes alive, and he feels it will lead to an entertaining game.
 


But he is still backing his former side to pick up a nervy win over Preston at Elland Road.  

Gray said on LUTV: “Preston will have a go.

“They are not in any trouble in the league, not many people expected them to be in the position they are in and I think they will come out and will have a right go.

“It could be an entertaining game, so that’s why I think there are going to be a few goals in the game.

“I am going for us to edge the game; it can get a nervy at times but 2-1 to us.

"I hope it’s a bit easier than that.”

Leeds scored a thumping 4-1 win over Preston at Deepdale earlier in the season.
 