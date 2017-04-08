XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

08/04/2017 - 23:14 BST

Rangers Heading To Aberdeen Confident of Win, Gers Star Says

 




Jason Holt has insisted that although Rangers are aware of the tough test which awaits them at Pittodrie on Sunday, his side are confident about getting a positive result against Aberdeen.

The Gers, who have drawn their last two Scottish Premiership outings against Motherwell and Kilmarnock respectively, presently find themselves third in the league table with 52 points from 31 games, 12 points adrift of second-placed Aberdeen.




Pedro Caixinha’s team need to bag the full three points on Sunday to boost hopes of overtaking Aberdeen and finishing the season in second spot behind champions Celtic.

And Holt, who explained that Rangers are expecting a “lively atmosphere” at Pittodrie, stated that he is confident about the Light Blues attaining a positive result against any side if they play to their potential.
 


“It is always a lively atmosphere and it’s one of the games as a player that you want to play in and it is one that myself and my team-mates thrive off and we’ll look forward to it”, he said in his pre-match press conference on Friday.

“If we go into any game and do our job properly and play how we know we can then we can get a result at any place and in any game, Sunday will be no different.

“We know it is going to be extremely difficult, they have just broken the record for their home games as well but we’ll go up there confident and positive of getting a result.”

Rangers have thus far played Aberdeen twice in the league in the present campaign, winning one and losing the other.
 