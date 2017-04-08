Remaining Home Games Could Be Difficult, Leeds United Legend Believes

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United legend Eddie Gray admits that the Whites need to win their three homes games left this season but has conceded that it won’t be an easy task.



Currently fifth in the Championship table, Leeds are still in the box seat to finish in the playoff spots despite losing two league games on the trot to Reading and Brentford respectively.











They have three home games left this season and the general consensus is that if they pick up the maximum points from those fixtures at Elland Road, it would be good enough to seal a top six slot.



However, Gray conceded that winning those home games won’t be an easy task for Leeds as all the teams who are left to visit Elland Road this season are in good form at the moment and have the ability to hurt Garry Monk’s men.





The Leeds legend, previewing the Preston game, said on LUTV: “When you look at our away fixtures, forget about the Newcastle United game, there are two games you think we would win.

“But the home games could be difficult games – we are playing against a Preston side in good form, a Wolves side who have picked up and a Norwich side who on their day are capable of winning games.



“So that’s why starting with the Preston game, the home games are going to be important as you have got to pick up three points.”



Leeds will hope to bounce back to form with a win when they host Preston North End at Elland Road later today.

