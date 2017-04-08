Senior Rangers Stars Ready To Help Youngsters Against Aberdeen Says Gers Midfielder

Follow @insidefutbol





Jason Holt has explained that the experienced Rangers players will advise the club's youngsters and help them if they once again get the opportunity to play on Sunday against Aberdeen.



The Gers were without the services of first choice defenders Clint Hill and Lee Wallace for their clash against Kilmarnock on Wednesday as the duo were injured.











As a result, manager Pedro Caixinha decided to hand youngsters David Bates and Myles Beerman their senior Rangers debuts at Rugby Park.



The young pair played the full 90 minutes and helped Rangers to keep a clean sheet against Kille, with the game ending in a goalless draw.





And Holt, who stated that he is confident about the starlets once again making their mark if they are called into action against Aberdeen, insisted that the seasoned Rangers players are always ready to help out the youngsters.

“If the young boys play it will be a big occasion for them, the boys who have played more games can look to have a wee word in their ear and keep them right along the way”, he said in his pre-match press conference on Friday.



“I am sure and I’m confident that they’ll do their job very well and like I said if we can help them along the way then we will do that.”



Along with Hill and Wallace, Rob Kiernan and Lee Hodson also missed Wednesday’s game and only Hodson looks likely to make the trip to Aberdeen.



But Holt feels changes to the team will not affect the performance of Rangers at Pittodrie.



“I don’t think the changes to the team have affected us that much, obviously there were changes made going into the game on Wednesday but it is part and parcel of football”, he continued.



“Changes happen, new players come into the squad, players drop out and we just need to get on with it and do our job.”

