Substitutes Were Crucial – Liverpool Star Hails Come-from-behind Win at Stoke

Liverpool midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum admits that the introduction of Phillipe Coutinho and Roberto Firmino at half time at the bet365 Stadium was the key to the Reds edging out Stoke City 2-1.



Eyebrows were raised with both Coutinho and Firmino on the bench when the team was announced before kick off and Liverpool were poor in the opening 45 minutes in the Potteries.











Stoke made Liverpool pay for their lacklustre performance as just a minute before half time, Jon Walters was left unmarked and got on the end of a cross from Xherdan Shaqiri to put the hosts in front.



Liverpool threw Coutinho and Firmino on for the second half and quickly grew into the game, eventually pulling level with a Coutinho shot in the 70th minute.





Firmino then came to the party two minutes later and hit a superb smashed shot to make it 2-1, as Liverpool claimed a vital three points in their quest to finish in the top four .