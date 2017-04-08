Substitutes Were Crucial – Liverpool Star Hails Come-from-behind Win at Stoke

Liverpool midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum admits that the introduction of Phillipe Coutinho and Roberto Firmino at half time at the bet365 Stadium was the key to the Reds edging out Stoke City 2-1.
Eyebrows were raised with both Coutinho and Firmino on the bench when the team was announced before kick off and Liverpool were poor in the opening 45 minutes in the Potteries.
Stoke made Liverpool pay for their lacklustre performance as just a minute before half time, Jon Walters was left unmarked and got on the end of a cross from Xherdan Shaqiri to put the hosts in front.
Liverpool threw Coutinho and Firmino on for the second half and quickly grew into the game, eventually pulling level with a Coutinho shot in the 70th minute.
Firmino then came to the party two minutes later and hit a superb smashed shot to make it 2-1, as Liverpool claimed a vital three points in their quest to finish in the top four.
For Wijnaldum, the Brazilian pair clearly made the difference.
"In the first half it was difficult because it was a new system for us but in the second half the two subs made a big difference for us", he said on Sky Sports.
"It was quite high but he made it better with his shot. It was a great shot", Wijnaldum continued, addressing Firmino's shot.
"It was a great run and I just gave the ball behind the defence but he did it better so he gets the credit."
Wijnaldum was asked about Liverpool's win putting pressure on Arsenal to now beat Crystal Palace on Monday night, but insists the Reds are only focusing on themselves.
"We don't look at other teams, we look at ourselves.
"We can't control them, so the focus must be on us."