Surprised Leeds Didn’t Score As Many As Norwich – Former White On Win Over Preston

Follow @insidefutbol





Noel Whelan thinks Leeds United could have matched what Norwich City did to Reading against Preston North End on Saturday, so dominant was their perfomance at Elland Road.



Leeds went into the Championship fixture having lost their last two games, at Reading and Brentford, and looking for a reponse to make sure their playoff push remains on track.











The Whites got it with a dominant 3-0 win as Preston struggled to lay a glove on Garry Monk's team.



As Leeds were beating Preston, Norwich were taking Reading apart at Carrow Road, where they sensationally ran out 7-1 winners.





The Canaries were 6-1 up by half time as the Royals crumbled, with a seventh only eventually coming a minute from time through Cameron Jerome .