Surprised Leeds Didn’t Score As Many As Norwich – Former White On Win Over Preston

Noel Whelan thinks Leeds United could have matched what Norwich City did to Reading against Preston North End on Saturday, so dominant was their perfomance at Elland Road.
Leeds went into the Championship fixture having lost their last two games, at Reading and Brentford, and looking for a reponse to make sure their playoff push remains on track.
The Whites got it with a dominant 3-0 win as Preston struggled to lay a glove on Garry Monk's team.
As Leeds were beating Preston, Norwich were taking Reading apart at Carrow Road, where they sensationally ran out 7-1 winners.
The Canaries were 6-1 up by half time as the Royals crumbled, with a seventh only eventually coming a minute from time through Cameron Jerome.
And Whelan feels Leeds were just as good, meaning they could well have matched the Norwich scoreline against Preston.
"This was the perfect response after two defeats and a string of average away performances.
"We saw commitment, energy, passion, creativity, midfielders scoring, defensive duties from everyone, the full whack", the former Whites star said on BBC Radio Leeds.
"It could have been more than 3-0 – the crossbar, the disallowed goal.
"I'm surprised Preston didn't score but it could have been a Norwich scoreline.
"Leeds played great football and I don't think you can take the win away from them", Whelan added.
Leeds still have to play Norwich this season, with the Canaries due to visit Elland Road at the end of the month.