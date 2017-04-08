They’ve Growing Every Day – Garry Monk Picks Out Leeds United Pair After Preston Beaten

Follow @insidefutbol





Garry Monk believes Leeds United’s midfield duo of Ronaldo Vieira and Kalvin Phillips are developing with each passing day and he was pleased with their performance against Preston North End in a 3-0 win.



Kemar Roofe opened the scoring for the Whites at Elland Road in the 18th minute when he lifted his shot over Preston 'keeper Chris Maxwell before Pablo Hernandez doubled their lead on the stroke of half time.











Leeds continued to exhert control over the game in the second half and looked comfortable before scoring again in stoppage time through Souleymane Doukara to produce an emphatic 3-0 win over Simon Grayson’s side.



Leeds were without Liam Bridcutt and played Phillips who, alongside Vieira, controlled the midfiled and never allowed Preston to dominate the middle of the park at Elland Road.





And Monk was thoroughly pleased with the duo’s showing and feels the young midfielders are continuously developing and growing with each passing day at Leeds.

The Leeds manager said on BBC Radio Leeds: “Vieira and Phillips showed me a good attitude in training and they knew exactly what was expected from them.



“I thought they typified the performance of the team today and they're growing all the time.



“I trust all my players.”



Monk also saluted the attitude Leeds showed to bounce back from consecutive defeats to return to winning ways.



"It's just about getting back to what we know we're good at.



"We've done well this season to block what's been going on outside out – we went back to that.



"That's the reason why they've been so successful – the attitude toward what they were trying to do today was the best response they could have given."



Leeds remained fifth in the league table on 72 points but the win further consolidated their playoff hopes with five games left in the season.

