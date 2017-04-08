Three Centre-Backs Picked – Liverpool Team vs Stoke City Confirmed

Follow @insidefutbol





Fixture: Stoke City vs Liverpool

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 15:00 (UK time)



Liverpool have confirmed their team and substitutes to take on Stoke City in an away Premier League fixture this afternoon.



Jurgen Klopp's men head into the match sitting in third spot in the Premier League table, but having played two more games than both fifth placed Arsenal and sixth placed Manchester United, who each have two games in hand on the Reds.











Liverpool dropped points last time out, when they could only draw 2-2 at home against Bournemouth, meaning a win today is essential. The Reds are without forward Sadio Mane, who is out for the rest of the season, while Jordan Henderson and Adam Lallana remain absent.



Klopp picks Simon Mignolet between the sticks, while he names three centre-backs in Ragnar Klavan, Joel Matip and Dejan Lovren. The Liverpool boss appears to be playing Nathaniel Clyne and James Milner as wing-backs, while Ben Woodburn is given a run-out. Emre Can and Georginio Wijnaldum will aim to control midfield. Divock Origi starts.



The Liverpool manager has Philippe Coutinho and Roberto Firmino as substitutes if needed, while Daniel Sturridge is also on the bench.



Liverpool Team vs Stoke City



Mignolet, Clyne, Lovren, Klavan, Matip, Milner, Can, Wijnaldum, Alexander-Arnold, Woodburn, Origi



Substitutes: Karius, Moreno, Grujic, Sturridge, Firmino, Lucas, Coutinho

