Victor Moses And Nemanja Matic Start – Chelsea Team vs Bournemouth Confirmed

Fixture: Bournemouth vs Chelsea

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 17:30 (UK time)



Antonio Conte has named his Chelsea squad that will take on Bournemouth in a Premier League clash later today at Dean Court.



Victor Moses has returned to the starting eleven after missing out against Manchester City in midweek and Nemanja Matic has also made his way back into the team to partner N'Golo Kante in the middle of the park. Diego Costa will again lead the line with Pedro Rodriguez and Eden Hazard in support.











John Terry and Kurt Zouma are the defensive options Conte has on the bench and Michy Batshuayi again finds himself on the substitutes list with Willian and Cesc Fabregas for company.



With Tottenham Hotspur winning earlier today, Chelsea will be looking to pick up an away victory and again establish their seven-point lead at the top of the league table.



Chelsea Team vs Bournemouth



Courtois; Azpilicueta, David Luiz, Cahill (c); Moses, Kante, Matic, Alonso; Pedro, Diego Costa, Hazard



Substitutes: Begovic, Terry, Zouma, Chalobah, Fabregas, Willian, Batshuayi

